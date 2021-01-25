Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Jack In The Box

Free 5pc Chicken Nuggets for All!
Free
6h ago
Expires : 01/31/21
Nuggets + Anything = Awesome

Everything is better with chicken nuggets. Jack's Spicy Chicken® with cheese? Better with nuggets. An Ultimate Cheeseburger™? Even more ultimate with chicken nuggets. A meat lovers breakfast burrito? Get more meat with some chicken nuggets. For a limited time, you can get a FREE 5pc. order of chicken nuggets with any app order. Literally everything is better with chicken nuggets. Even you. Open the Jack app now to make the most of your meal.

restaurants freebies Fast Food food deals Jack in the Box chicken nuggets Meals
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
