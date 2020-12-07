Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kroger Coupons

Kroger

Free AHA Sparkling Water (In-Store)
Free $1.49
Jul 12, 2020
Expires : 08/04/20
22  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

Kroger is offering AHA Sparkling Water for free when you add this coupon to your account.

Find your nearest Kroger here.

Note: must use coupon before 8/4. Limit one coupon per household.

🏷 Deal Tags

freebies groceries Free Drinks Sparkling Water Beverages Kroger saving tips
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Kroger See All arrow
Kroger
Kroger
Kroger Lysol Cleaning & Household Products
$2.29+
Kroger
Kroger
Save 50% Off Halloween Candy At Kroger!
50% off
Kroger
Kroger
89¢ Kroger Eggs 18ct
89¢ $1.18+
Kroger
Kroger
Mars Caramel Lovers Fun Sized Candy Bars 55 Count, 55 Ct
$9.99 $10.99
Kroger
Kroger
BOGO 50% Off Monster Bags
BOGO $9.99
Kroger
Kroger
Rice Krispies Treats Halloween Original Mini Squares 60 Count
$7.68 SALE
Kroger
Kroger
Kroger Fall - Back Prices
$0.67+
Kroger
Kroger
M&M's Lovers Mixed Fun Sized Stand Chocolate Cand$9.99
$9.99 $10.99
Kroger
Kroger
Mars Halloween Chocolate Candy Variety Bag 100 Count, 28.78 Oz
$9.99 $10.99
Kroger
Kroger
Mars Mixed Chocolate Variety Bag 100 Count, 34.74 Oz
$9.99 $10.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$1 Sweet-or-Treat Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$1 W/P
Wendys
Wendys
5 Free Frosty Coupons w/ $1 Boo Book
$1.00
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
50% Off Nachos Party Pack via DoorDash
50% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
16-Oz. Wonderful Pistachios (Roasted & Salted)
$4.99 $5.25
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Wendys
Wendys
2 for $4 Biscuits
$2 ea
Google Store
Google Store
Lowe's Is Giving Families Free Halloween Candy and Pumpkins During The Pandemic
Freebie
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
Walmart
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 1.7-L Electric Kettle
$19.99 $34.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops
Victor Allen’s Coffee Pods (In-Store)
$11.99+ $24.99
Amazon
Amazon
Bubly Sparkling Water, Grapefruit, 12 Fluid Ounces Cans, (18 Pack)
$5.20
shopDisney
shopDisney
Disney Snowglobe Tumblers w/ Straws
$4.98+
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Keurig K-Cup Pods Sale $4.98+
$4.98+ $9.99+
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
64-Oz Motivational Water Bottle w/ Straw
$4.99 $15.99
Target
Target
20% Off Starbucks Beverages (In-Store)
20% Off
Amazon
Amazon
Candy-inspired Hot Cocoa K-Cups
$18.96
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Keurig Everyday Favorites Coffee Collection K-Cup Pods, Variety Pack, 100-count
$38.99
arrow
arrow