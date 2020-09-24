Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free 6-Pack Leinenkugel Oktoberfest
Free AR $10.00
4h ago
Expires : 10/09/20
13  Likes 1  Comments
13
Leinenkugel wants to help you celebrate Oktoberfest by offering a 6-Pack Leinenkugel Oktoberfest Beer for free (up to $10 rebate) when you listen to polka music here for 60 seconds to receive your coupon!

Want to skip the polka? Simply text one of the codes to the number below.

Text code PROST to number 73255 for the following states:
AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA,
ID, KS, KY, MA, MS, MT, ND,
NE, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA,
RI, SC, TN, VT, WI, WY

Text code DANKE to number 73255 for the following states:
CA, CO, IA, IL, MD, ME,
MI, NH, NJ, OH, SD, VA, WA

Don't see your state listed? Unfortunately, this offer is only valid in the states above.

freebies groceries Free beer Alcohol Free Beer Oktoberfest Free AR
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
52m ago
Free beer! :) great offer!
