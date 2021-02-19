Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Beer Offers for Super Bowl LV
2h ago
Expires : 02/19/21
Looking to wet your whistle during the big game? Score the following free beer offers to help cheer on your team during Super Bowl LV!

Coors:
  • Free 6-Pack of Coors Light (After Rebate)
    • Purchase a 6-pack of Coors Light and submit this rebate
    • Must provide proof of purchase
    • Must purchase by 2/14
    • Must submit rebate before 2/21
    • Up to $11 value
Note: some states will only receive a 50% refund, whereas others will receive a full refund [see states list]. Exclusions may apply. Must be 21 or older to redeem.

Blue Moon:
Note: valid only in the following states: AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, KS, KY, MA, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VT, WI & WY.

