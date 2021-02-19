Looking to wet your whistle during the big game? Score the following free beer offers to help cheer on your team during Super Bowl LV!



Coors:

Free 6-Pack of Coors Light (After Rebate)

Purchase a 6-pack of Coors Light and submit this rebate

Must provide proof of purchase

Must purchase by 2/14

Must submit rebate before 2/21

Up to $11 value

Note: some states will only receive a 50% refund, whereas others will receive a full refund [see states list]. Exclusions may apply. Must be 21 or older to redeem.



Free 12-Pack Coors Light Seltzer w/ 12-Pack Coors Light Purchase

Click here and provide your cell phone to get the rebate form

Must purchase by 2/7

Must submit receipt by 2/14

Note: some states will only receive a 50% refund, whereas others will receive a full refund [see states list]. Exclusions may apply. Must be 21 or older to redeem.



Blue Moon:

Free 12-Pack of Blue Moon LightSky

Via this rebate (enter offer # 21-36360 and purchase date)

Must purchase by 2/19

Must submit rebate by 3/6

Up to $20 value

Note: valid only in the following states: AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, KS, KY, MA, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VT, WI & WY.