Looking to wet your whistle during the big game? Score the following free beer offers to help cheer on your team during Super Bowl LV!
Coors:
Note: some states will only receive a 50% refund, whereas others will receive a full refund [see states list]. Exclusions may apply. Must be 21 or older to redeem.
- Free 6-Pack of Coors Light (After Rebate)
- Purchase a 6-pack of Coors Light and submit this rebate
- Must provide proof of purchase
- Must purchase by 2/14
- Must submit rebate before 2/21
- Up to $11 value
Blue Moon:
Note: valid only in the following states: AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, KS, KY, MA, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VT, WI & WY.