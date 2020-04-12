Home CYBER MONDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Taco Bell

Free Chalupa Cravings Box + Doritos Locos Taco
Free $5.00
3h ago
Expires : 12/15/20
About this Deal

Taco Bell is offering a Chalupa Cravings Box for free, in addition to the free Doritos Locos Taco, when new members sign up for their new rewards program!

Find your nearest Taco Bell here.

Note: this offer is valid for new rewards members only. If you have registered an account or downloaded the app before, it will not work.

How to Get this Deal:
  1. Download the Taco Bell app [iOS or Android]
  2. Register a new account
  3. Find this offer in the "rewards" section on your app

Chalupa Cravings Box Includes:
  • Chalupa Supreme
  • Beefy 5-Layer Burrito
  • Crunchy Taco
  • Cinnamon Twists
  • Medium Drink

See more info in this Thrillist article and this News Break article.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
dsmtk1
dsmtk1 (L1)
59m ago
does NOT work for even new rewards members. Don't waste your time.
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
1h ago
Note: for new rewards members only.
