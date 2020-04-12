Taco Bell
Taco Bell is offering a Chalupa Cravings Box for free, in addition to the free Doritos Locos Taco, when new members sign up for their new rewards program!
Find your nearest Taco Bell here.
Note: this offer is valid for new rewards members only. If you have registered an account or downloaded the app before, it will not work.
How to Get this Deal:
Chalupa Cravings Box Includes:
See more info in this Thrillist article and this News Break article.
