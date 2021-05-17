Today Only! Great American Cookies is celebrating Tax Day this year by offering fans a FREE original Chocolate Chip Cookie



To take advantage of the offer, simply stop by any participating Great American Cookies location on Monday, May 17, and you’ll be offered one free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie on the house, no purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary.



Great American Cookies’ 2021 Tax Day freebie is valid in-store at participating US locations.