Now through December 31, Starbucks is offering free coffee to Front-Line Responders to the COVID-19 pandemic! This offer is good for a Tall Brewed Coffee (hot or iced).



In addition, the company is also donating $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and has plans to surprise over 50,000 front-line responders with gift cards and care packages this holiday season.



Find your nearest Starbucks here.



Read more about these offers here.



Note: must provide proof at checkout.