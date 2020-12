Now through 12/24, McDonald's is offering Free Daily Holiday Deals where you can get a 'Favorite' Menu Item for free with a $1 purchase when you order via the mobile app [iOS or Android]!



Find your nearest location here.



Daily Free Offers:

Dec. 14: Double Cheeseburger



Double Cheeseburger Dec. 15: Big Mac



Big Mac Dec. 16: Egg McMuffin



Egg McMuffin Dec. 17: McDouble



McDouble Dec. 18: Medium Fry



Medium Fry Dec. 19: 6-Piece McNuggets



6-Piece McNuggets Dec. 20: Hotcakes



Hotcakes Dec. 21: Any size Hot or Iced Coffee



Any size Hot or Iced Coffee Dec. 22: Any size McFlurry



Any size McFlurry Dec. 23: Bakery Item (Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Roll, Blueberry Muffin)



Bakery Item (Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Roll, Blueberry Muffin) Dec. 24: 2-pack or 3-pack Chocolate Chip Cookies (No minimum purchase required)

See more info here.