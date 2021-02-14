Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Tim Hortons

Free Donut with Beverage Purchase
Free W/P
13h ago
Expires : 02/14/21
10  Likes 4  Comments
About this Deal

Tim Hortons is celebrating Valentine’s Day by offering fans a free donut with the purchase of a beverage on February 13 and February 14, 2021.

To take advantage of the offer, simply purchase any size beverage through the Tim Hortons app or online at participating locations during the promo period.

The free donut offer is valid at participating US locations with a limit of one free donut per eligible transaction.

food freebies Free Donuts food deals Tim Hortons Valentine's Day
💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
12h ago
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
10h ago
Thanks
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
15h ago
Now Live
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
4 days ago
source
