Tim Hortons is celebrating Valentine’s Day by offering fans a free donut with the purchase of a beverage on February 13 and February 14, 2021.
To take advantage of the offer, simply purchase any size beverage through the Tim Hortons app or online at participating locations during the promo period.
The free donut offer is valid at participating US locations with a limit of one free donut per eligible transaction.
