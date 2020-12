Starbucks is offering Spotify members 150 Bonus Stars for free, which you can redeem for a free drink, when you follow the instructions below.



How to Get this Deal:

Click here for the promo on your mobile phone

Select "Get Started"

Answer the question "Winter is...."

Click "Continue"

Log into your Spotify account

Click "Get your drink"

You'll be re-directed to the Starbucks app

Your 150 Bonus Stars will be loaded to your account

Redeem for a free drink!

Note: requires the Starbucks app [iOS or Android].