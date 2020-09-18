Argh matey! Long John Silver's is hosting a Talk Like a Pirate Day where you can score a piece of fish for free when you talk like a pirate, or a 2-pc fish basket for free when you dress like a pirate. Yes, it's that easy -- you don't have to walk the plank!



Plus, pirates at home can score a digital gift card for free simply by posting a picture or video of their swashbuckling attire and tagging Long John Silver's on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.



Find your nearest Long John Silver's here.



See this offer on their Facebook post.



Note: valid at participating locations.