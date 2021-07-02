Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Wendys

Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit
Freebie
18h ago
Expires : 02/07/21
2  Likes 2  Comments
0
Now Live!! More than 100 participating Tampa Bay-area Wendy’s locations will be giving away FREE Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit breakfast sandwiches from February 5 to February 7, 2021.

To score the freebie, simply stop by any participating Tamp Bay Wendy’s location during breakfast hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and ask for your free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit – that’s it.

The best part, no purchase is necessary. However, there is a limit of one free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit per customer per visit, while supplies last. Just take note that the offer is not valid for digital or delivery orders, so you’ll have to stop by a participating restaurant to take advantage of the offer.

The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit features a crispy, chicken fillet, seasoned and topped with maple honey butter on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.

The giveaway is basically in celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making it to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

food restaurants freebies Free Breakfast Wendy's Wendy's App
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
19h ago
available
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
2 days ago
reference
