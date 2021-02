For a limited time, you can get a box of Honey Nut Cheerios for free after submitting this rebate!



Offer Details:

Buy one (1) eligible General Mills Honey Nut Cheerios cereal from any retailer in-store or online between 2/1/21 – 2/28/21

Upload a photo of your in-store receipt or your online shipping confirmation/store pick-up notification by 3/15/21 by clicking the 'Get Started' button on the page

Once receipt is verified, you'll receive a reward code via email for the price of the box of Honey Nut Cheerios (valued up to $7.00)

You will be able to choose your method of payment, by mail or electronically