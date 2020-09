Today only at McDonald's, order their all-new 6-Piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets and get an order of either the classic or spicy 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets for free when you add 'Spicesurance.'



How It Works:

Order a 6-Piece Spicy Chicken McNugget via the app [iOS or Android]

Add Spicesurance + add either 6-Piece Classic or Spicy McNuggets

Your second set of McNuggets will be free!

Read more here.



Plus, from 9/22 to 9/28, get a 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets for free with any $20 purchase via Uber Eats.