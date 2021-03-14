Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Wendys

Free 10-Pc Nuggets Offer!
3 days ago
Expires : 03/14/21
About this Deal

From now through 3/14, Wendy's is offering 10-Piece Nuggets for free with any purchase when you order via the app [iOS or Android]. As an idea, order a Junior Frosty for $1.49 and score your 10-Piece Nuggets for free!

Find your nearest Wendy's here.

Note: valid at participating locations. Exclusions may apply.

food restaurants Fast Food dining out Wendy's Free W/P Takeout Meals
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
3 days ago
💕 💕 💕
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
3 days ago
Please attach an image to this deal :)
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
3 days ago
Done :)
Likes Reply
