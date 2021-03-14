Wendys
3 days ago
Expires : 03/14/21
About this Deal
From now through 3/14, Wendy's is offering 10-Piece Nuggets for free with any purchase when you order via the app [iOS or Android]. As an idea, order a Junior Frosty for $1.49 and score your 10-Piece Nuggets for free!
Find your nearest Wendy's here.
Note: valid at participating locations. Exclusions may apply.
