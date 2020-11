Today only, Krispy Kreme is offering an Original Glazed Dozen for free with any online or app [iOS or Android] order when you apply code CYBERMONDAY at checkout!



Find your nearest location here.



Offer Details:

Start your online order add any dozen of your choice to cart



Add an Original Glazed Dozen to your cart



Enter the promo code at checkout (Limit 1 per order)

Also, today only, score an Original Glazed Dozen for free for Parcel Delivery Drivers!