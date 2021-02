Since IHOP won't be able to host their National Pancake Day celebration this year, they're offering an IOU sent to your inbox where you can get a Short Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes for free redeemable from 4/1 through 4/30! See below for more details.



Find your nearest location here.



Offer Details:

Sign up for MyHOP before 3/31 to receive an IOU coupon in your inbox in April. Join for free here.



Existing members will automatically receive a coupon redeemable for a Free Short Stack sent straight to your inbox on April 1