Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Panda Express! Right now, score a Small Order of Spring Rolls for free when you customize and send a red envelope to a friend. Plus, that friend will receive $2 Off Firecracker Chicken Breast (with 2-entree plate purchase) and a 22-oz drink for free.
Get started by click here to customize and send your red envelope.
Find your nearest Panda Express here.
Note: limit one coupon per transaction. No purchase necessary.
