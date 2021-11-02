Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Panda Express! Right now, score a Small Order of Spring Rolls for free when you customize and send a red envelope to a friend. Plus, that friend will receive $2 Off Firecracker Chicken Breast (with 2-entree plate purchase) and a 22-oz drink for free.



Get started by click here to customize and send your red envelope.



Find your nearest Panda Express here.



Note: limit one coupon per transaction. No purchase necessary.