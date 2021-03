Spicy potatoes are back at Taco Bell! In honor of this, today only, score a Spicy Potato Soft Taco for free with any purchase via the app [iOS or Android]. As an idea, add their new Cheesey Fiesta Potatoes for $1.49 and get the Spicy Potato Soft Taco for free as well!



How to Get This Deal:

Open the Taco Bell app

Select 'My Rewards' in the app

Redeem the Free Spicy Potato Soft Taco offer

Select any food items of $1 or more

Proceed to checkout