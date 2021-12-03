Celebrate Spring over at Starbucks! Today only (3/4), buy any handcrafted beverage (sized grande or larger) through the app [iOS and Android], and score a coupon for a free drink to redeem from 3/10 to 3/12.



Find your nearest Starbucks here.



Note: your free drink coupon will be automatically loaded to your account on 3/10 and will have a max value of $10.