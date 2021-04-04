Spring Mini Doughnuts are back at Krispy Kreme through April 4th! Plus, you can score one of these Spring doughnuts for free when you become a reward member and download the app [iOS or Android]. No coupon is needed - your free doughnut offer will be loaded to your account.



Find your nearest location here.



Available Spring Mini Doughnuts:

Mini Blue Bird



Mini Bunny Bum



Mini Flower



Mini Chocolate Iced with Spring Sprinkles