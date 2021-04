Krispy Kreme just brought back their Strawberry Glazed Donut through 5/6. Best of all? Sign up for their rewards program [free to join] to score one of these donuts for free!



Also, use this coupon to score a Strawberry Glazed Dozen for $5.00 with any dozen purchase!



Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.



Learn more about the Strawberry Glazed Donut here.