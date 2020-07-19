This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Carls Jr
Free W/P
Jul 16, 2020
Expires : 07/19/20
26 Likes 2 Comments
11See Deal
About this Deal
|
In honor of their 79th birthday, Carl's Jr is teaming up with Postmates to offer a one-of-a-kind event where customers can score a menu item for free with any $15 or more purchase!
Plus, get free delivery from Carl's Jr for the next 30-days when you sign-up for a Postmates Unlimited Membership trial free here!
Order via Postmates here.
Find your nearest Carl's Jr here.
Note: offer is valid with orders via Postmates only.
Free Menu Items Include:
🏷 Deal Tagsrestaurants food delivery Fast Food dining out Carl's Jr. Free W/P postmates Meals
What's the matter?