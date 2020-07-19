Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Carls Jr Coupons

Carls Jr

Free Surprise Menu Item via Postmates
Free W/P
Jul 16, 2020
Expires : 07/19/20
About this Deal

In honor of their 79th birthday, Carl's Jr is teaming up with Postmates to offer a one-of-a-kind event where customers can score a menu item for free with any $15 or more purchase!

Plus, get free delivery from Carl's Jr for the next 30-days when you sign-up for a Postmates Unlimited Membership trial free here!

Order via Postmates here.

Find your nearest Carl's Jr here.

Note: offer is valid with orders via Postmates only.

Free Menu Items Include:
  • Classic Famous Star with Cheese
  • Western Bacon Cheeseburger
  • Crisscut Fries

restaurants food delivery Fast Food dining out Carl's Jr. Free W/P postmates Meals
Thanks! Worked!
