In honor of their 79th birthday, Carl's Jr is teaming up with Postmates to offer a one-of-a-kind event where customers can score a menu item for free with any $15 or more purchase!



Plus, get free delivery from Carl's Jr for the next 30-days when you sign-up for a Postmates Unlimited Membership trial free here!



Order via Postmates here.



Find your nearest Carl's Jr here.



Note: offer is valid with orders via Postmates only.



Free Menu Items Include:

Classic Famous Star with Cheese



Western Bacon Cheeseburger



Crisscut Fries