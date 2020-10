Chuck E. Cheese is hosting a Halloween Boo-Tacular Celebration where your kiddos can receive a Treat Bag for free when they show up in a costume! Or, you can also score this Treat Bag when you purchase an All You Can Play Card for at least 30 minutes.



Find your nearest Chuck E. Cheese here.



Free Treat Bag Includes:

Rechargeable play band



Spider ring



Halloween stickers



Candies



Halloween movie rental coupons

Other Notable Offers:

Free Halloween Face Mask w/ $25 Online Purchase