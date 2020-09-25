Today only (9/25), celebrate Sports Spirit Day! Visit your local Krispy Kreme wearing your team gear and get an Original Glazed Dozen for just $5.00! Team gear can be anything from your favorite jersey, to your little league t-shirt, or team uniform to show your spirit.



Find your nearest location here.



Note: limit 4.



Plus, from now until 9/27, you can purchase the limited time Sports Dozen available in 4 options!



Sports Dozen Options:

Soccer Ball Doughnut



Football Doughnut



Basketball Doughnut



Baseball Doughnut