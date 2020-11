Back again! Wendy’s is offering their Frosty Key Tags for only $2, which allow you to get a free Jr. Frosty per visit with any purchase through 12/31//2021.



Find your nearest location here.



How To Get This Deal:

In Restaurant: Ask to add a physical Frosty Key Tag w/ order



Mobile App [iOS or Android]: Offer automatically applied with any order or added to Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning



Purchase in bulk via David Thomas Foundation for Adoption