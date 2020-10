It's back for the 2020 spooky season! Wendy's is offering their Boo Books for $1.00 which includes 5 Free Jr. Frosty Coupons. Order you Book Book online or at your nearest participating location.



Plus, 85¢ of each $1 book goes towards the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption!



Find your nearest Wendy's here.



Note: valid at participating locations. Coupons valid until 12/31.