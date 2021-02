This weekend only, Dunkin' Donuts is offering a Half-Dozen Assorted Donuts for free when you place a $15 order via DoorDash!



How It Works:

Open the DoorDash app or visit DoorDash.com

Input your delivery address, search for Dunkin’, and choose your nearest Dunkin’ location

Select at least $15 worth of your favorite food and drinks

Add a half-dozen donuts to your cart and discount will auto-apply at checkout

Wait for delivery