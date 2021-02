Amazon is offering this Goodcook 9" x 5" Nonstick Bakeware for only $3.97 with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Heavy-Duty Easy Clean Non-Stick Coating



Great for Breads, Cakes And Side Dishes



Dishwasher Safe



Non-Sticky



Metal spatula safe



Received 4+ stars from over 13,890 reviews!