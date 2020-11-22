Kohl's
$22.99
$24.99
6h ago
($9.54 after rebate)
Expires : 11/27/20
7 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering Hamilton Beach appliances in multiple options for only $9.54 when you use code TURKEY15 or THANKS (15% off) at checkout and submit for a $10 rebate. Plus, earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Shipping is free $75+ or choose curbside pickup.
Note: Limit of 5 rebates per product per household.
🏷 Deal TagsAppliances kitchen cooking Hamilton Beach kohls Small Kitchen Appliances
What's the matter?