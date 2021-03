Now through 4/4, Jack in the Box is offering a new Classic Munchies Bundle for only $10, which includes the following!



Find your nearest Jack in the Box here.



$10 Classic Munchies Bundle Includes:

4 Tacos



1 Large Curly Fries



1 Stuffed Jalapenos (7-Piece)



1 Onion Rings (8-Piece)