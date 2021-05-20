Today only, Krispy Kreme is offering a Key Lime Glazed Dozen for just $5 when you purchase any full-priced Glazed Dozen and present this printable coupon in-store!



Miss this offer today? Comeback next Friday (5/28) for a chance to score it again!



Find your nearest location here.



Note: limit 4. Offer valid for in store and drive-thru only, not for online orders.