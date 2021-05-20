Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Krispy Kreme

$5 Key Lime Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$5 W/P
17h ago
Expires : 05/28/21
7
About this Deal

Today only, Krispy Kreme is offering a Key Lime Glazed Dozen for just $5 when you purchase any full-priced Glazed Dozen and present this printable coupon in-store!

Miss this offer today? Comeback next Friday (5/28) for a chance to score it again!

Find your nearest location here.

Note: limit 4. Offer valid for in store and drive-thru only, not for online orders.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
12m ago
👍 👍 👍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
3h ago
Admin/Mods updated with
$5 Key Lime Dozen W/Any Dozen purchase.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
18h ago
Exp.5/28
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
18h ago
It's Key Lime time! On Friday’s 5/21 and 5/28 enjoy an extra island treat with the return of our Key Lime Glaze. This sweet and citrusy glaze transformation is one you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for Key Lime Fridays now!
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
19h ago
omg yum
