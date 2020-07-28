Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Crocs

Crocs

Act Fast! KFC X Crocs Clogs Now Live
Jul 28, 2020
Expires : 07/27/20
Now live! Head over to Crocs to score these very-limited edition Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Clogs. Act fast, these clogs will most likely sell out within the first hour or two.

Best of all? KFC will donate $3 with every pair sold to the KFC Foundation's REACH Educational Grant program which helps employees at KFC restaurants nationwide further their education through college scholarships.

KFC Clogs Details:
  • Comes with two Jibbitz charms made to resemble and smell like fried chicken
  • Covered in fried chicken print & a striped base

restaurants shoes Footwear Crocs novelties clogs KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken
dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Jul 28, 2020
Currently stuck in line for the last 20 minutes haha anybody get through?
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 28, 2020
Sold out :(
