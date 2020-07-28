This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Jul 28, 2020
Expires : 07/27/20
Now live! Head over to Crocs to score these very-limited edition Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Clogs. Act fast, these clogs will most likely sell out within the first hour or two.
Best of all? KFC will donate $3 with every pair sold to the KFC Foundation's REACH Educational Grant program which helps employees at KFC restaurants nationwide further their education through college scholarships.
KFC Clogs Details:
