Krispy Kreme
Today only, Krispy Kreme is offering 4-Pack Mini Dessert Doughnuts for only $3!
Note: also available in a 16 pack.
Find your nearest location here.
Available Flavors:
Plus, every Wednesday in January, Krispy Kreme will offer special deals on doughnuts for anyone who participates in that day’s mini win. Follow @krispykreme on social or Rewards members can check their inbox to be the first to know the “Win-day” offer.
