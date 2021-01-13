Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Krispy Kreme

$3 for 4-Pack Mini Dessert Doughnuts
$3
1h ago
Expires : Today
Today only, Krispy Kreme is offering 4-Pack Mini Dessert Doughnuts for only $3!

Note: also available in a 16 pack.

Find your nearest location here.

Available Flavors:
  • Mini Strawberry Cheesecake Doughnut
  • Mini Birthday Cake Doughnut
  • Mini Lemon Bar Doughnut
  • Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Doughnut

Plus, every Wednesday in January, Krispy Kreme will offer special deals on doughnuts for anyone who participates in that day’s mini win. Follow @krispykreme on social or Rewards members can check their inbox to be the first to know the “Win-day” offer.

food Breakfast Krispy Kreme Donuts Doughnuts Fast Food Chocolate food deals
💬 Comments

