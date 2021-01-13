Today only, Krispy Kreme is offering 4-Pack Mini Dessert Doughnuts for only $3!



Note: also available in a 16 pack.



Find your nearest location here.



Available Flavors:

Mini Strawberry Cheesecake Doughnut



Mini Birthday Cake Doughnut



Mini Lemon Bar Doughnut



Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Doughnut

Plus, every Wednesday in January, Krispy Kreme will offer special deals on doughnuts for anyone who participates in that day’s mini win. Follow @krispykreme on social or Rewards members can check their inbox to be the first to know the “Win-day” offer.