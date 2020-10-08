Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Today only, in honor of Educator Appreciation Week, Krispy Kreme is offering a Straight "A" Dozen for free with any dozen purchase!

This Straight "A" Dozen includes nine Original Glazed Donuts and three Straight "A" Donuts filled with Classic Kreme.

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.

How to Order Online:
  1. Click here
  2. Add one Straight "A" Dozen to your cart
  3. Add any other dozen of your choice
  4. Use code STRAIGHTA at checkout

Also, now through 8/14, teachers can score an Original Glazed Donut and Brewed Coffee for free when they present their teacher ID!

Comments (3)

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
7h ago
Yet another special Donuts day with extra dozen :)
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
9h ago
Available 8/11
Reply
