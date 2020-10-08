Today only, in honor of Educator Appreciation Week, Krispy Kreme is offering a Straight "A" Dozen for free with any dozen purchase!



This Straight "A" Dozen includes nine Original Glazed Donuts and three Straight "A" Donuts filled with Classic Kreme.



Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.



How to Order Online:

Click here

Add one Straight "A" Dozen to your cart

Add any other dozen of your choice

Use code STRAIGHTA at checkout

Also, now through 8/14, teachers can score an Original Glazed Donut and Brewed Coffee for free when they present their teacher ID!