Macy's is offering this 10-Pc Lock & Lock Food Storage Set for only $11.99 when you use code HOME (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $25.



Also available at Amazon for the same price!



Details:

Includes

37-ounce

29-ounce

19-ounce

16-ounce

12-ounce storage

Lids

Feature unique 4-hinge locking system



BPA-free containers



Received 4+ stars from over 105 reviews