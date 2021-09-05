Don’t want to leave the house? From May 3-9, you can get a FREE Regular Size Caramel Brownie McFlurry when you make a minimum $15 purchase exclusively on McDelivery with Uber Eats.



Expires 5/9. At participating McDonald’s. Delivery Fee/other fees may apply. Discount of menu item price applied to order. Discount does not apply to taxes and fees. Order minimum before taxes and fees. Cannot be combined. See Uber Eats app for availability. Prices may be higher than at restaurants.