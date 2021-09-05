Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
(May 3-9) FREE Regular Size Caramel Brownie McFlurry W/$15+ Order
Free w/p
1 day ago
Expires : 05/09/21
About this Deal

Don’t want to leave the house? From May 3-9, you can get a FREE Regular Size Caramel Brownie McFlurry when you make a minimum $15 purchase exclusively on McDelivery with Uber Eats.

Expires 5/9. At participating McDonald’s. Delivery Fee/other fees may apply. Discount of menu item price applied to order. Discount does not apply to taxes and fees. Order minimum before taxes and fees. Cannot be combined. See Uber Eats app for availability. Prices may be higher than at restaurants.

McDonalds Fast Food Free W/P caramel brownie mcflurry
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
17h ago
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
23h ago
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1 day ago
