New Cactus Jack Meal from Travis Scott
$6.00
+ In-Store Shipping
About this Deal
|Now available, McDonald's has teamed up with Travis Scott to offer a new Cactus Jack Meal for $6.00 that includes a Quarter Pounder with Cheese (plus lettuce & bacon), medium fries with BBQ sauce, and an ice-cold Sprite.
Find your nearest McDonald's here.
Note: available at participating locations.
Also, score $0 Delivery on orders $25 or more via Uber Eats!
