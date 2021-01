Now and every Thursday through 2/18, McDonald's is offering Throwback Deals when you make a $1 purchase through the mobile app [iOS or Android].



Today's deal is their small fries for only 15¢!



Upcoming Throwback Deals:

1/21: 25¢ Cheeseburger w/ $1 purchase



1/28: 25¢ Small Shake w/ $1 purchase



2/4: 20¢ Apple Pie w/ $1 purchase



2/11: 35¢ Large Fries w/ $1 purchase



35¢ Large Fries w/ $1 purchase 2/18: 25¢ Cheeseburger w/ $1 purchase