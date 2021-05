Target is offering this Nalgene 48-Oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle for only $7.67 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

Wide mouth makes it easy to fill without spilling



Convenient loop-top design so you'll never lose the lid



Made of Eastman Tritan copolyester



Received 4+ stars from over 65 reviews

Other Notable Nalgene Bottles:

