National Burrito Day is today! Here's a list of deals and specials you can expect to find at a restaurant chain near you.
Best National Burrito Day Deals
- Abuelo’s: 50% off the Durango Burrito via the mobile app
- Barberitos: $6 Chicken Burritos with unlimited toppings
- Chipotle (more coupons): Win a free burrito or up to $25,000 in Bitcoin
- Del Taco:(more coupons): BOGO Free Epic Burritos (eClub Members)
- El Pollo Loco:(more coupons): BOGO Free Burritos or B1G2 Free for Loco Rewards members via mobile app
- Freebirds World Burrito:(more coupons): $7 off $20+ order via GrubHub
- Grubhub:(more coupons): $7 Off $20+ Order from Freebirds, Bubbakoo’s, Jackass Burrito, Willy’s Mexicana, Hot Head Burrito, Chronic Tacos, Savage Burrito, Costa Vida, Barberitos, El Vez, El Rey, Cafe Rio, Bad Ass Breakfast Burritos, Freshii, Taco Del Mar, Rosalita’s Tacos, Hacienda Colorado & Tijuana Flats
- Maverik Adventure’s First Stop: $1 off all burritos + 5,000 loyalty customers receive a free burrito added to their mobile app. Check Thursday to see if you received a freebie.
- Miguel’s Jr.: $1.99 Bean, Rice & Cheese and Bean & Cheese Burritos
- Moe's Southwest Grill:(more coupons): $5 Burritos & Bowls
- Rubio's Coastal Grill: (more coupons): $2 off burritos w/ code MKTG1068
- Taco Bell:(more coupons): Free Doritos Locos Tacos w/ new rewards signup + BOGO Chalupa Cravings Box via Uber Eats through 4/5
- Taco John’s: (more coupons): $5 Grilled Chicken Boss Burrito Or Bowl via mobile app
- Tocaya Organica: $2 off all burritos with code BURRITODAY
- Tijuana Flats: (more coupons): Double points on "Throwback Thursdaze burritos" for rewards members