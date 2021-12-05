It is time to say thank you to our health Heros.



Notable Dining Deals

Biggby Coffee : Nurses get a free 16-ounce beverage of choice Thursday with a medical ID. While supplies last retractable badge holders also will be given out.

Burger King: $1 Any Size Soft Drink on 5/6

Chipotle Mexican Grill: giving 250,000 codes for free burritos to nurses, medical providers and hospital providers when you sign up here.Chipotle also is giving away free buy-one-get-one free codes through Friday, learn more.

Denny's: Essential Workers receive 20% off entire order when they present their ID with the email newsletter to server

Dunkin Donuts : Health Care Workers who show their ID get a free medium hot or iced coffee.

Insomnia Cookies: Through May 9, nurses get a free classic cookie with their work ID, no purchase necessary. Or they can get a free six-pack with any purchase.

Jimmy John's: Get $5 off online and app orders $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20 through June 13.

Juice It Up!: With a medical ID, nurses and other "hospital heroes" get a free medium classic smoothie Monday, May 10.

McAlister's Deli: Nurses get a free tea through Friday when they show their badge or ID. Also, through Thursday, the chain is taking nominations for a nurse to win free catering on its website. Those who submit a nomination will receive a free tea promotion code to use within 14 days but will need to be a member of the McAlister’s Deli rewards program to redeem. Winners will be announced Friday.

O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar: From Thursday through May 12, nurses get a free slice of pie when dining in with a valid ID. One free piece of pie per check, and the deal is not valid with any other offer or discount.

Outback Steakhouse: As part of the chain's Heroes Discount, nurses, doctors, medical staff get 10% off their check daily with a medical ID. Military veterans, law enforcement and first responders also get the discount when they show their state or federal service ID.

PDQ: Through May 13, with the purchase of 10 or more boxed lunches, customers will receive $1 off every box.

Tijuana Flats: Nurses get a free entrée on Friday by using the code TYVM2575 at checkout. Valid ID must be presented when arriving at the restaurant to pick up the order, and the maximum value of the free item is $9.99 plus tax.

Zaxby's: The chain with more than 900 locations in 17 states is offering nurses with a valid ID a buy-one-get-one Big Zax Snak Meal Thursday

White Castle: 5/6 only Free Small Freestyle Drink when you present this coupon.

Other Notable Deals

Costco: Shop Nurses Appreciation Week Sale

Staples: Health care workers and first responders get 25% off in-store purchases at Staples with their ID and coupon code 50668 , which is in the weekly ad. Some exclusions apply.

The Parking Spot: From Thursday through May 12, nurses get 25% off airport parking and 10% off thereafter at the nation’s largest near-airport parking company with 37 lots across 22 U.S. cities. Sign up for the “Healthcare Heroes” discount at theparkingspot.com.

BAYADA Home Health Care: Through May 12, the not-for-profit provider is hosting a “What’s Your Wish” giveaway on NursesWeek.com, where 50 nurses will be randomly selected to win a prize kit. The website also offers access to online expert speaker sessions, panel discussions and a menu of virtual courses for which nurses can earn up to seven Continuing Education credits for free.