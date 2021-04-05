Wetzel's Pretzels
Now through 5/4, Wetzel's Pretzels is offering Pretzel Item for free with any Pretzel purchase when you follow @WetzelsPretzels on Istagram and enter the reward code sent to you via the mobile app [iOS or Android].
Find your nearest location here.
Note: valid at participating locations. Exclusions may apply.
