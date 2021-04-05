Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Wetzel's Pretzels

Free Pretzel Item w/ Any Pretzel Purchase
Free W/P
2h ago
Expires : 05/04/21
11  Likes 2  Comments
5
About this Deal

Now through 5/4, Wetzel's Pretzels is offering Pretzel Item for free with any Pretzel purchase when you follow @WetzelsPretzels on Istagram and enter the reward code sent to you via the mobile app [iOS or Android].

Find your nearest location here.

Note: valid at participating locations. Exclusions may apply.

food restaurants snacks Pretzel Free W/P Takeout Meals Wetzel's Pretzels
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
just now
👍
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
17m ago
👍
Likes Reply
