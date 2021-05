New menu item! Pizza Hut is offering any pre-built Large Lover’s Pizza for only $12.99 in the 3 following options.



Available Lover's Pizza Options:

Meat Lover’s Pizza: pepperoni, ham, pork, beef, Italian sausage and bacon.



Veggie Lover's Pizza: mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, roma tomatoes and black olives



Pepperoni Lover's Pizza: topped with 50 percent more pepperoni compared to a standard larger pepperoni pizza