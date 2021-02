Starting today at Taco Bell, rewards members [free to join] get exclusive early access to the new Build Your Own Cravings Box for just $5!



Note: offer will be available to the public on 2/11.



Find your nearest location here.



Mix & Match Menu Items! Available options include:

Specialties: A signature item like the Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch or Crunchwrap.



