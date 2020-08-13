Now through 8/23 Krispy Kreme is offering an Original Glazed Dozen for free with the purchase of any dozen when you use sign up for My Sweet Rewards [free to join].



For online or app orders, sign into your account, add two dozen doughnuts to cart and use code AugustReward at checkout.



Find your nearest location here.



Note: must enrolled by 8/23 and redeem by 8/30.