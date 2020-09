Hungry? From now until 9/7, Wendy's is offering the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger for free when you place a $15+ order on Postmates and apply code PRETZEL at checkout!



Find your nearest location here.



What's in the burger?

Soft pretzel bun



Quarter-pound beef patty



Muenster cheese



Three strips of applewood-smoked bacon



Smoky honey mustard



Warm beer cheese sauce



Crispy fried onions



Pickles