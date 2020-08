Right now, Wendy’s is offering 4 for $4 value deal with the introduction of the new Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich!



Meal Includes:

Customizeable entree



4-piece order of chicken nuggets (regular or spicy)



Small fries



16-ounce drink

4 for $4 Entree Options:

New! Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich



Crispy Chicken Sandwich



Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger



Jr. Cheeseburger