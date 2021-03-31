Rubios
$2 Off
3h ago
Expires : 04/01/21
8 Likes 0 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
In celebration of National Burrito Day, Rubio's is offering $2 Off Each Burrito when you use code MKTG1068 at online checkout or present this printable coupon in-store.
Plus, every burrito sold during this time, Rubio's will donate a meal to feeding San Diego!
Note: to find your nearest location, click on 'Find A Rubio's' in the top right-hand corner of the website here.
🏷 Deal Tagsdining restaurants Breakfast Fast Food food deals Meals burritos rubios
What's the matter?