2-Days Only! $2 Off Burritos
3h ago
Expires : 04/01/21
About this Deal

In celebration of National Burrito Day, Rubio's is offering $2 Off Each Burrito when you use code MKTG1068 at online checkout or present this printable coupon in-store.

Plus, every burrito sold during this time, Rubio's will donate a meal to feeding San Diego!

Note: to find your nearest location, click on 'Find A Rubio's' in the top right-hand corner of the website here.

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
