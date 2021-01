To celebrate National Bagel Day, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering an egg sandwich for free with any purchase when you order ahead through the mobile app [iOS or Android]!



Find your nearest location here.



Note: the free egg sandwich with purchase reward will be loaded into your account at sign up and is one-time use only.



Available Egg Sandwich Options:

Farmhouse



Chorizo Sunrise



All-Nighter



Applewood Bacon & Cheddar



See More